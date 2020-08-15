UK Man Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Greece asked To Quarantine

On August 13, a British tourist who tested positive for COVID-19 in Greece was instructed to take a mandatory 14-day quarantine. The UK tourist had arrived at Corfu on 3 August and was detected with COVID-19 after usual health screening procedures, as per the reports. The Foreign Office the results, that usually returns within 24 hours, confirmed almost four days later that the tourist was infected with the novel coronavirus, after which he was isolated.

According to reports, the man, whose name has not been revealed, went on a TUI holiday with the family on Greek Island. As a health precautionary measure, the man had undergone the health screening procedure at the airport on arrival. The family was made to stay at the staying at the TUI Blue Atlantica Grand Mediterraneo Resort on the island, an adults-only resort until the tests were returned. While the health authorities had initially recommended them to quarantine in their rooms, they were later moved to the designated quarantine hotel in Greece to isolate for two weeks.

Guests remained isolated

A leading broadcaster quoted TUI as saying that it was following strict disinfecting procedures and were tracing at least 140 guests at the hotel who had stayed for their vacation. Further, passengers on the flight that the patient had travelled on were asked to quarantine under the COVID-19 guidelines. A spokesperson for TUI confirmed that the guests in occupied rooms of the 270, did not show any signs of illness, a report confirmed. Further, he said that the hotel was in regular contact with the customer who has continued to stay in a designated quarantine hotel. As soon as the team in Corfu got aware of the case, all other guests remained isolated in their room until they were able to be moved to the specialist isolation unit, he reportedly said. He added that the hotel was adhering with government advice and was following the hygiene protocols. Greece has over 6,632 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, of which, 204 were registered in the past 24 hours. As many as 223 have died so far.

(Image Credit: AP)