UK Sends Anti-tank Weapons & Troops To Defend Ukraine Amid Fear Of Russian Invasion

The UK is supplying Ukraine with short-range anti-tank missiles for self-defence as Russia has amassed around 100,000 troops on its border, British defence secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday. According to BBC, Wallace told the House of Commons that a small team of British troops would also be sent to Ukraine in a bid to provide training. The UK Defence Secretary said that there was a “legitimate and real cause for concern” that the Russian troops could be used for an invasion.

"We have taken the decision to supply Ukraine with light anti-armour defensive weapon systems," Ben Wallace said.

He told the House of Commons that the decision to send the weapons was in a bid to provide extra help with security in the light of "increasingly threatening behaviour from Russia". Wallace also informed that the first batch of light anti-armour weapons was sent on Monday, although he did not specify the type.

"Ukraine has every right to defend its borders and this new package of aid further enhances its ability to do so," he told MPs, adding, “Let me be clear: this support is for short-range and clearly defensive weapon capabilities; they are not strategic weapons and pose no threat to Russia; they are to use in self-defence."

Further, the British Defence Secretary stated that there is a “package of international sanctions ready to go” if Moscow takes any “destabilising activities” in Ukraine. Wallace said that any invasion would be viewed as “occupation”, which could lead to a huge loss of life on all sides. He went on to say that he still remains hopeful that diplomacy will prevail.

"It is (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin's choice whether to choose diplomacy and dialogue or conflict and the consequences," Wallace said.

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov thanked Wallace on Twitter, saying that Kyiv “highly appreciates” the British gesture. The Ukrainian ambassador to the UK also welcomed Britain's decision to send weapons and extra troops. However, Vadym Prystaiko told the BBC that the biggest problem was that they were not a member of NATO.

Ukraine highly appreciates Britain’s decision to provide a new security package with light, anti-armour, defensive weapon systems! 🇺🇦🤝🇬🇧 Thanks to our friend @BWallaceMP for the great speech in the 🇬🇧 Parliament! pic.twitter.com/UTQf6VksaH — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) January 17, 2022

Ukraine border tensions

Meanwhile, this comes a week after diplomatic meetings between Russian and Western officials over Moscow’s amassing of tens of thousands of troops along Ukraine’s border, failed to achieve any breakthroughs. Russia has refused to commit to de-escalating the tensions at the border region. On the other hand, the US and NATO officials have said that Russia’s demands, including that NATO never admits Ukraine into the alliance, were non-starters.

Despite the failure to reach a quick agreement, all parties expressed their willingness to continue discussions. Moscow said that it is waiting for a response from Washington on its security measures, which include a demand that NATO should not expand and not place offensive weapons in Ukraine.

And the US and its NATO officials said that they remain united in their approach to diplomacy and encourage Russia to take decisive action to de-escalate its continued assault against Ukraine.

(Image: AP/Twitter)