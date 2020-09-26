Ukraine: At Least 22 People Killed, Two Injured In Military Plane Crash Near Kharkiv

In the latest development from Ukraine, at least 22 people, most of them military cadets, have died in an air force plane crashed on Friday, September 25. As per reports, the Antonov-26 plane was carrying the cadets from Kharkiv Air Force University on a training flight and crashed near Kharkiv.

The cause of the crash still remains unknown. Ukraine's Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko has expressed his shock and said it was ‘impossible’ to ascertain the reason behind the incident at the time.

According to the officials, there were 28 people on the jet when it crashed 2kms away from a military airbase while landing. Gerashchenko posted an update shortly after the incident confirming the death of 20 cadets but later informed media outlets that the death toll had reached 22. At least two people are reported to have sustained severe injuries.

Anton Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook, “Rescuers continue to disassemble the broken fuselage of the plane and look for other dead and victims. I bring my condolences to the family and friends of the dead. This is a shock…”

Zelensky’s statement on the crash

Taking to Facebook, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called it a “terrible tragedy” that took the lives of 20 cadets while others remained missing apart from the two injured who have been transferred to a hospital.

He also said that the disaster had taken place when the plane was landing at the airfield of the city of Chuguev and informed that a commission is being put together to investigate all circumstances as well as the causes of the crash. Adding that the search team is already working on the site of the incident, Zelensky said, “Tomorrow I will be in Kharkiv region”.

Zelensky wrote, “Urgently creating a government commission to investigate all circumstances and causes of the tragedy. The appropriate assignment given the Prime Minister. The search team is already working on the site.”

Image: Антон Геращенко/Facebook