Ukraine Extends COVID-19 Quarantine Regime Till December 31 Amid Surge In Cases

On Monday, the Ukrainian government announced that it was extending its COVID-19 related quarantine regime till December 31 as the country witnessed a surge in the COVID-19 cases driven by the hypervirulent delta variant. The quarantine regime was due to expire on October 1. In a statement on the ministry's website, Health Ministry, Ukraine said that it would introduce the third-highest risk level in its four-grade system, namely the "yellow level" of quarantine restrictions nationwide that will imply just 50 percent capacity in public venues. This regime would be applicable for venues, eateries, cinema halls, cultural institutions, fitness centers, and gyms among other public assemblies and otherwise crowded spaces.

Ukraine extended the anti-pandemic COVID-19 guidance as it registered 2,350,646 COVID-19 cases and 54,919 fatalities recorded in the country, including 44,940 deaths among people over the age of 60. Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko told a press briefing that Ukraine has 82 percent of all deaths from COVID-19 among the elderly and more vulnerable population aged over 60 years of age. And therefore, vaccination of this group of people remains a priority for the health ministry." The country procured over 159,600 doses of CORID-19 CoronaVac vaccines under the WHO initiative COVAX.

"In Ukraine, the incidence of COVID-19 is growing, and 98% of hospitalized are unvaccinated. It is extremely important that as many Ukrainians as possible get vaccinated today to protect themselves from the severe course of COVID-19, hospitalization and death," Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko said at a press conference.

5.12 million Ukrainians vaccinated

The government has been able to vaccinate 5.12 million Ukrainians so far. While the authorities look forward to ramping up the inoculation campaign, air travel and public transportation countrywide have been operating under slashed capacity. Domestic flights, meanwhile, have been running on a reduced schedule. The bus and trains in Ukraine are ordered to operate on a reduced scale to avoid crowding as citizens were advised to adhere to the physical distancing norms to prevent outbreaks.

Ukraine has been operating a colour-coded quarantine system on a regional basis across many cities, with high-risk areas going under quarantine and restricting non-essential movement. In the least risk-prone areas identified as “green” zones, the COVID-19 restrictions are minimum. The government has permitted excursions for groups of up to 50 people and the indoor religious events rolling advisory that only one person per 5 sq m should be assembled, and all visitors are expected to maintain a distance of 1.5 meters. Only the outdoor terrace cafes are allowed to operate provided the visitors wore masks and the seating adhered to the government's social distancing rules.

Image: AP