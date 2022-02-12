Ukraine Foreign Ministry Appeals To Citizens To Remain Calm Amid Looming Invasion Fears

Amid the chaotic announcements from western countries, the Ukrainian authorities have appealed to its citizen to maintain calm and urged them to refrain from any actions that undermine stability and sow panic. While issuing a statement on Saturday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry asserted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are constantly monitoring the developments and are ready to repel any attack on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. It said that the Ukrainian diplomats are in touch with all key partners, and has been receiving necessary security information, which will allow Kyiv to adopt timely actions.

Notably, the statement from the Ukraine Foreign Ministry came a day after the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a security alert that calls on all American citizens to leave Ukraine. While announcing the alert, Blinken said Moscow could invade Ukraine during the current Beijing Winter Olympics and added that Americans should leave the Eastern European country immediately. As a result, the national capital came under a chaotic situation where the diplomats and people are running towards airports to leave the country at the earliest. "From the very beginning of the escalation by the Russian Federation, the leadership of Ukraine, Ukrainian diplomacy and the army have been making every effort to keep Ukraine stable and ready for various scenarios and any aggressive intentions," according to the statement.

"In particular, yesterday, under the chairmanship of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the National Security and Defense Council made a thorough analysis of the current security situation and further actions of Ukraine. Due to recent decisions of the President, Parliament and Government, as well as the assistance of key partners, Ukraine has further strengthened its capacity to protect the security of the state and citizens," added the statement.

"Ukraine has made a plan to counter the Russian aggression"

Meanwhile, Ukraine mayor, Vitaly Klichko on Saturday said that the officials are working continuously to prevent an emergency situation in the country. According to him, the country has made a plan to counter the Russian invasion and added it would act in accordance with the plan. "City services are already working to prevent an emergency situation of a military nature. Our efforts are directed at preventing or overcoming possible provocations and withstanding a military attack. We act in accordance with a clear plan," TASS news agency quoted Klichko as saying. It is worth mentioning that the tension between Russia and Ukraine soared tremendously over the US intelligence reports that claim Russian forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine". However, Russian President Vladimir Putin refuted the US intelligence reports and called the allegations "baseless" on multiple occasions.

Image: AP