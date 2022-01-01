Ukraine Seals Its Ports For Russian Ships Amid Strained Ties And Invasion Fears: Report

Ukraine has sealed its ports for Russian ships as the new 'On Inland Water Transport' law allows the country to restrict Russian-owned freight and passenger vessels from entering inland waterways both large and small, including the Dniester, Dnieper, and Dunabe rivers, as well as numerous reservoirs, as per Sputnik report.

The laws states that coastal passage between river ports for the carrying out of cargo operations in Ukraine's inland waterways can be carried out by Ukrainian ships or foreign vessels, the owners of which are business entities registered on Ukrainian territory, except for ships flying the flag of the aggressor state, according to Sputnik. The term "aggressor state" has been regularly used by Ukrainian authorities while referencing Russia.

Ukraine's parliament passed the law in December 2020

The law was passed by Ukraine's parliament in December 2020. It is ostensibly aimed in part at reviving domestic traffic, with the ministry of infrastructure expecting total tonnage to increase to 30 million tonnes per year, and the equivalent of $450-$565 million in revenue, according to Sputnik. In 2018, the Ministry of Infrastructure proposed a ban on Russian ships using the country's internal waterways, citing the terrorist threat put forth by Russian warships. Also, Russia issued a warning to shipping owners operating in Ukrainian seas to be aware of the risks of pirate-style confiscation.

The new law's economic impact is unknown. Russian-Ukrainian economic and trade ties have deteriorated considerably since the 2014 coup. Overall trade has decreased from more than $45 billion in 2013 to $7.3 billion in 2020. According to Sputnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly claimed that Russian gas price subsidies saved Kyiv more than $82 billion between 1991 and 2013.

Deterioration in Russian-Ukrainian relations

The new 'On Inland Water Transport' law comes amid a general deterioration in Russian-Ukrainian relations and Kyiv's fears that Moscow is planning an invasion. Russian authorities have disputed these assertions, accusing the Ukrainian government and its allies of purposely aggravating tensions as a pretext for fresh sanctions and to divert attention away from domestic problems in their respective countries. Ukraine imposed fresh sanctions in November and December on Russian people and businesses involved in the organisation of the Crimean Duma elections in September, as well as limitations on those participating in the construction of the Crimean Bridge.

Image: AP