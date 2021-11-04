Ukraine-US To Sign New Charter Strategic Partnership Commission In D.C. On Nov 10

On November 10, Ukraine and the United States will conduct a Strategic Partnership Commission meeting in Washington, during which a new strategic partnership charter will be signed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during a press conference on Thursday. During a meeting in Washington in early September, the presidents of the two countries, Volodymyr Zelensky and Joe Biden agreed to intensify efforts on the strategic partnership commission.

According to Dmytro Kuleba, one of the primary focuses of their foreign policy approach is to strengthen the strategic collaboration with the United States, particularly in the area of security. He further announced that the Ukraine-USA Strategic Partnership Commission will convene in Washington on November 10, when they will sign a new strategic partnership charter with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Ukraine US to sign new charter Strategic Partnership Commission

The new charter is intended to address mutual concerns, provide a foundation for further growth of Ukraine-US relations, enhance unity and pave the way for bilateral relations to deepen. After the Euromaidan coup in February 2014, Moscow-Kyiv ties deteriorated as a result of the situation in the Donbas. Russia was designated as an aggressor country by the Verkhovna Rada in January 2015. Russia refutes and dismisses the allegations made by the Ukrainian party.

Ukrainian foreign minister further stated that Ukraine's defences and countering Russian aggression, economic development, strengthening the country's energy security, attracting US investment, jointly combating cyber threats and climate change, and supporting internal transformations in Ukraine are among the topics on the agenda to be discussed, according to the Ukrinform. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky met with US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Glasgow, demonstrating the extraordinary intensity of relations between Kyiv and Washington this year.

Ukraine's bolstering collaboration with US sends favourable message to investors

Kuleba also pointed out that their economy is secured, thus bolstering collaboration with the US sends a favourable message to investors and others interested in working with Ukraine on long-term initiatives, according to Ukrinform. Zelensky came to the United States on August 31 for a working visit, where sides agreed to beef up the Strategic Partnership Commission, which was to meet in Washington this fall. On September 9, the Ukrainian side of the Commission set three goals for its future work, which is reforming the Commission, delivering the Ukrainian draught of the Strategic Partnership Charter to the American side, and writing a transformation plan for the country.

