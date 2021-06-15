Ukraine's Zelensky Expresses Regret Over Not Meeting Biden Before US-Russia Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 14 expressed regret on not meeting with US President Joe Biden before the American leader is set to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the high-profile summit. In an interview with international news agencies including The Associated Press, Zelensky said that he’s concerned the Biden-US summit will fail to produce concrete results leaving Kyiv in an uncertain position. The Ukrainian leader also said that he is disappointed that he was not able to meet Biden before US President is set to meet Putin on Wednesday.

"I believe that this would only have been a plus in the negotiating position of the U.S. President,” Zelensky said Monday as Ukraine is reportedly eager to develop strong backing in the West as it faces Russia-backed separatist rebels who have taken control of a large section at the eastern part of the country.

Of the Geneva summit between the US and Russia, the Ukrainian President also said, “The No. 1 concern is that there will be no specifics...And the situation in Ukraine depends on this very, very much ... Everyone is afraid of solutions to the most difficult issues, final solutions.”

Zelensky wants a clear statement from Biden

Ukrainian President Zeelnsky reportedly also wants a clear statement from his American counterpart regarding the US’ support for eventual NATO membership or Ukraine. He said, “I would really like to get specific — yes or no...I understand that this should be the agreed position of the alliance countries. Nevertheless, we must get clear dates and the likelihood of this for Ukraine." Meanwhile, Russia has strongly opposed Ukraine’s membership which would reportedly bring the alliance close to western Russia.

However, while stakes are already high on Biden and Putin’s meet in Geneva, US President has invited Zeensky to meet with him in Washington in July and the Ukrainian President has said that he is willing to talk more about the US military and economic support for the nation by America. Zelinsky said, “The United States has the opportunity to really support Ukraine economically. It’s not only about money but about investments, about the opening of various enterprises.”

IMAGE: AP

(With AP inputs)