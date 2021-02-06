'Unjustified': Merkel Condemns Russia For Expelling EU Envoys Seeking Navalny's Release

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday condemned Russia's decision to expel European diplomats from Moscow for participating in protests seeking Alexei Navalny's release. Merkel called the expulsion "unjustified", adding it just goes on to show Russia is far away from rule of law. Merkel made the comments during an online conference with French President Emmanuel Macron. Russia expelled diplomats from Germany, Poland, and Sweden after they took part in demonstrations last month.

Russian Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned that if Russia does not reconsider its step it will face consequences. "Russia's decision to expel several EU diplomats, including an employee from the Moscow embassy, is in no way justified and further damages relations with Europe. Should Russia do not reconsider this step, it will not go unanswered," Maas wrote on Twitter. Earlier, the European Union Representative of Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell condemned Russia's decision to expel European diplomats and urged Kremlin to reconsider the step.

Russian Foreign Ministry said that the diplomats have been asked to leave the country because they took part in "unlawful" rallies on January 23, when tens and thousands of people poured on the streets of Moscow and other cities across Russia to protest against Navalny's detention. The Russian Foreign Ministry has designated the diplomats as "persona non grata", meaning they no longer enjoy diplomatic immunity.

Navalny's arrest and subsequent reactions

Russia is currently facing the wrath of the international community, particularly the West, over the sentencing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The international community, including the European Union and the United States, are demanding the immediate release of Navalny and are asking Russia to respect the rights of those protesting over his detention.

Russia witnessed mass protests earlier this week after a court reinstated Navalny's suspended sentence and ordered him to serve the remaining term in prison. Russia responded to the protests by detaining thousands of demonstrators and putting them in jail on the pretext of them violating COVID-19 measures. Russia took similar actions on January 23 and January 31 after several thousand came to the streets to protest against Navalny's arrest.

(Image Credit: AP)

