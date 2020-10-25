US Advises Its Citizens In Belarus To Exercise ‘vigilance’ As 'People’s Ultimatum' Expires

The US Embassy in Belarus, on October 23, informed its compatriots to exercise ‘increased awareness and vigilance’ in light of the so-called People’s Ultimatum announced by Belarusian ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to the government in Minsk. According to a press release, the Embassy recommended US citizens in Belarus to avoid public demonstrations and stock up with at least three day supply of food, water and medicines. The officials warned that the mass gathering could cause disruptions to public transportation services, traffic delays, street closures or an increased police presence around rally sites.

Earlier this month, Tikhanovskaya had warned the Belarusian authorities that all the enterprises across the nation would start a nationwide strike and all roads will be blocked if the government failed to fulfil three demands, which included President Alexander Lukashenko’s resignation, end of violence against protesters and release of all political prisoners. The ultimatum is set to expire on Sunday and keeping that in mind, the Embassy said that the security forces and protesters might escalate their use of force during demonstrations.

The officials said, “The U.S. Embassy informs U.S. citizens to exercise increased awareness and vigilance regarding potential rallies, assemblies, protests, and demonstrations within the Republic of Belarus, following the August 9 presidential elections, September 23 presidential inauguration, and October 25 deadline of the ‘People’s Ultimatum’”.

The embassy further called on US citizens to avoid mass gatherings, monitor local media updates, carry proper identification at all times, including a US passport with a current Belarusian visa. The officials also urged its compatriots to maintain at least three-day supply of food, water medicines, cash and other essential items for emergency use.

Belarus protests

Political gatherings and protests have occurred daily in Belarus since August 9 presidential election in which Lukashenko secured his sixth consecutive term. Demonstrators have been demanding a free and fair election and an end of state-sponsored violence. The opposition has refused to recognise the official result and they even continue to hold rallies.

Meanwhile, Belarus officials have been sanctioned by the United States and European Union for their alleged role in manipulating election results. While Lukashenko has dismissed the mass protests as a western ploy to trigger a 'colour revolution' in the former Soviet state, global leaders have united against Belarus in the wake of massive public protests. Tsikhanouskaya had urged the United States to “stop blatant human rights violations and cynical disregard for human dignity right in the middle of Europe.” She accused Lukashenko of playing dirty politics and stealing the election and asked the UN to condemn the crackdown on protesters.

(Image: AP)

