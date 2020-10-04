Vatican Defends Pope Benedict XVI's Bishop Accord With China After US Backlash

Despite protests from the US, the Vatican stated that it is fully committed to pursuing continued dialogue with China in regards to bishop nominations. In 2018, the Vatican had entered into a historic deal with Beijing wherein the Chinese government would have some control over bishop nominations in the country. While the accord was signed by Pope Francis in 2018, the draft of the accord was approved by Pope Benedict XVI.

The Vatican stands firm against critics

As per reports, during a speech marking the 150-anniversary arrival of Catholic missionaries in China, Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, gave a comprehensive and tough reply to critics that have questioned its dealings with Beijing. The Vatican has stated that the accord it has with the Chinese government is an absolute necessity for the continued survival of the Catholic Church in China.

According to reports, Parolin has stated that as far back as during the time of Pius XII (1939-1958), Popes had attempted to open dialogue with China and discuss the topic of foreign missionaries. A draft of the accord that was agreed upon by the Vatican and China in 2018 was first approved by Pope Francis’ predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI.

The fact that the accord was originally approved by Pope Benedict XVI is extremely significant because many in the Church have used the Vatican's deal with China to undermine Pope Francis, but the fact that the deal was approved by his predecessor as well silences critics.

The topic of the nomination of the Pope has always been a thorn in Vatican-China relations. The Holy See considers it the pope’s divine right to name successors of the apostles in China, while Beijing considers it an infringement by a foreign nation on its sovereignty.

As per reports, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his visit to Rome on Wednesday reiterated US objection to Vatican’s accord with China and stated that the Vatican must hold China accountable for its human rights abuses against religious and ethnic minorities.

