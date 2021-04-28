Vladimir Putin Calls PM Modi, Assures ‘full Support' In India's Fight Against COVID-19

As India continues to battle a devastating second wave of coronavirus, Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 28 called PM Narendra Modi and assured “full support”. A total of 2,01,187 people have lost their lives while over 1,79,97,267 people have tested positive in India, as health care authorities continue to battle the COVID contagion. Amidst the crisis, Russia announced that it will be sending a large consignment of aid to India by an urgent flight of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

The Russian Federation made a decision to send oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and anticancer drugs and other necessary medical and pharmaceutical products. According to a press release, the delivery of the above is scheduled for the coming days.

In a statement, Russia said, “The leadership of the Russian Federation made a decision, in the spirit of friendship and a particularly privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India, and in order to combat the sharp increase in the incidence of new coronavirus infection”.

PM Modi thanks Putin for 'help and support'

In a series of tweets, PM Modi also thanked Putin for "help and support". He informed that during the phone call they both even reviewed diverse bilateral cooperation, especially in the area of space exploration and renewable energy sector, including in the hydrogen economy. PM Modi said, "Our cooperation on Sputnik-V vaccine will assist humanity in battling the pandemic".

"To add further momentum to our strong strategic partnership, President Putin and I have agreed to establish a 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between our Foreign and Defence Ministers," Prime Minister Modi said.

Had an excellent conversation with my friend President Putin today. We discussed the evolving COVID-19 situation, and I thanked President Putin for Russia's help and support in India's fight against the pandemic. @KremlinRussia_E — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2021

World unites to support India

As India battles the sabotaging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, help and solidarity has poured in for the nation from all corners of the world. From the UK making the announcement of sending nearly 500 oxygen containers among other supplies to Australia sending at least one million surgical masks and other personal protective pieces of equipment, all nations have shown support to India as it battles the drastic surge of coronavirus cases. Israel’s Nation Security Advisor (NSA) Meir Ben-Shabbat also held a telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval wherein he assured to provide any support needed during these tough times.

Further, the US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is funding a substantial expansion of manufacturing capability for the vaccine manufacturer in India, BioE to ramp up its production of COVID-19 jabs. The United States is also deploying a team of experts from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and USAID to work collaboratively with US Embassy, India's health ministries, and India's Epidemic Intelligence Service staff. USAID pledged to work with CDC to expedite the process of making resources available to India through Global Fund.

(Image: AP/PTI)

