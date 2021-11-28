West Does Not Want an Open Confrontation Between NATO And Russia: Hungarian FM Szijjarto

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, on Sunday, said that none of the western countries want an open confrontation between NATO and Russia. The statement comes as tensions between both sides have escalated in the Crimean and Baltic regions. In the recent months, US-led NATO has bolstered its presence in the Black sea, irking the Russian Federation. It is imperative to note here that Hungary is an active NATO member but it’s Prime minister Viktor Orbán has blatantly bloated about his positive relationship with Vladimir Putin.

Speaking to non-profit broadcaster RT TV, Szijjarto said "I believe, and that’s my personal opinion, that even in the western part of Europe no one wants to have such a conflict. So, I think that everyone in the West does everything possible to avoid conflict. I’m pretty sure of that," he said.

NATO chief warns Russia on invading Ukraine

Earlier this week, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gave a stern warning to Russia, stating that any attempts to invade Ukraine will have 'consequences'. This year, Russia has amassed large and unusual concentrations of forces in the region, including heavy capabilities like tanks, artillery, armoured units, drones, and electronic warfare systems and combat-ready troops, said the NATO chief during his official visit to Latvia. Accusing Moscow of a military build-up that is "unprovoked or unexplained," Stoltenberg stressed that such military concentrations raise regional tensions and risks miscalculations.

"If Russia uses force against Ukraine that will have costs, that would have consequences," Stoltenberg said, ahead of a meeting of the 30-nation military organization's foreign ministers.

About Russian 90,000 troops have been stationed on the highly volatile border with its former Soviet neighbour. Russia must show transparency, reduce tensions and de-escalate, the NATO chief suggested, warning that the alliance keeps its "defence and deterrence strong," while remaining open for dialogue. There is 'no certainty' about the intentions of Russia, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned, echoing United States secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's concerns about Russia's destabilising activities. “We are not quite sure what (Russian President Vladimir Putin) is up to," Austin had said during the meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Zelensky.

