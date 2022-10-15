Will Vladimir Putin Hold Talks With US President Joe Biden? Here's Russian Prez's Response

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he sees "no need" to hold talks with his US counterpart Joe Biden at the upcoming G20 summit, TASS reported. The leader's statement comes amid the tensions between US and Russia over Moscow's offensive in Ukraine. Putin made the remarks while speaking to reporters on Friday, October 14.

In response to a question regarding the possibility of meeting with Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit, Putin said that they should ask the question to US President. He further said that he does not see the "need" to hold a meeting with Biden. It is pertinent to mention here that the two leaders held talks over the phone on February 12, which was before Russia began its aggression in Ukraine. Notably, the US has been imposing sanctions against Russia ever since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine started. Furthermore, the Biden administration has been providing military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. Russia has been repeatedly warning Washington against delivering military equipment to Ukraine.

"He should be asked whether he is ready to hold such negotiations with me or not. To be honest, I don’t see any need by and large. There is no platform for any negotiations for the time being," Vladimir Putin said when asked about possibility of meeting Putin as per TASS.

Putin says his trip to Indonesia not finalised yet

The Kremlin leader noted that Russia was not involved in direct talks with any of the world leaders who were attending the G20 summit. Putin further said that Russia maintains permanent contact with some of the nations of the G20 and cited Turkey. However, he added that such issues were not discussed with regard to US and US President Joe Biden. Putin added that at the moment no direct talks with any of the leaders of the other states participating in the G20 summit were on the agenda, as per the news report. He announced that his trip to Indonesia for participation in the G20 summit has not been finalised yet. However, Putin asserted that Russia will certainly participate in the G20 summit but the format is yet to be decided.

Biden has 'no intention of meeting' with Putin: White House

On October 12, the White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that US President Joe Biden has "no intention of meeting" with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Jean-Pierre made the remarks in response to a reporter’s question about whether the White House has been in communication with Moscow about a meeting with Putin to discuss Brittney Griner. Earlier this month, Joe Biden had not completely ruled out the prospect of a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit. "That remains to be seen," Biden told reporters when asked if he would meet Putin at the upcoming G20 or APEC summit to discuss Ukraine. Notably, the G20 summit is set to take place on November 15-16 in Indonesia's Bali.