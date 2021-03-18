With Greece's Healthcare System Reaching Its Limits, Private Doctors May Join COVID Battle

Amid a surge in COVID infections, Greece’s Health Minister on March 17 said that unless at least 200 private doctors volunteer to help the public health service’s battle against the virus, he will recommend the Prime Minister order the requisitioning of their services. According to AP, Vassilis Kikilias said that the country registered a new daily record of confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic, despite lockdown related measures in place since early November. He further informed that the country registered nearly 3,465 new infections and 56 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections to just under 230,000.

With the rising number of cases, the health minister urged private sector pathologists, respiratory specialists and general practitioners to assist the public health service. He called the fight against the pandemic “a battle for human life” and added that it is “honouring the Hippocratic oath”. Our citizens need you, Greece needs you,” Kikilias said.

Meanwhile, Greek healthcare system is reportedly reaching its limits. Earlier this month, the average daily admissions were almost half. According to reports, occupancy at intensive care units and regular wards for Covid-19 patients has increased at alarming levels, officials and experts said.

COVID-19 scenario in Greece

Further, the health expert said that if at least 200 doctors from the aforementioned specialities do not respond to his appeal within the next 48 hours, he will recommend to Prime Minister Kyrakos Mitsotakis to order the requisitioning of their services, essentially forcing them into working in the public sector. The country has been struggling to overcome a surge in infections and deaths since the fall, despite lockdown measures that have largely shuttered the retail sector and only allow people to leave their homes for specific reasons and with either a self-written declaration or an SMS.

Recently, the authorities in Greece also announced that the police will target people making false exercise claims to bypass stay-at-home orders as restrictions were tightened due to the surge in cases. Despite the four months of lockdown, cases continue to experience a surge. Most of the residents can only leave their homes using a number-categorized permission system. Kikilias said that more private and military hospital facilities would be used in greater Athens. This will be done to free up more beds in the National Health System for the treatment of the deadly virus.

(Image: AP)