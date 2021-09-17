Woman Bags Guinness World Record For Staying In L-sit Position For Over 5 Minutes

Stefanie Millinger, an Austrian athlete, has broken yet another world record by attempting an extreme sitting position that positions the body in 'L' shape. Her timing is five minutes and 15 seconds, according to Guinness World Records, which publicised her achievement on photo-blogging site Instagram.

Millinger, 29, is a six-time world record holder who has been working out for more than 10 years. Her social media accounts, which have a following of over 5,00,000 people, feature posts that exhibit extreme balance and high-intensity stunts. She is one of the most well-known young contortionists on the internet.

The post was shared on the official Instagram page of Guinness World Records with the caption, "Longest time in an L-sit ⏱️ 5 min 15 sec by @stefaniemillinger.” The L-sit is a sitting position in which the full body weight is supported by the hands. Fans who are awestruck by Millinger's talent, have been praising her in the comments section. The post has received 1,184,464 views and 1,04,364 likes since it was shared a day ago, and the count is still going up. There are also various positive comments on the video.

Last year, American singer Alicia Keys saw Millinger's talent and uploaded a video of the acrobat balancing herself off a cliff:

Whoa. 😳😳😵😵I’m definitely not encouraging anyone to try this cause I’m frozen even watching. This is 👀👀👀👀 !!!!! I’m in awe of Stefanie Millinger's strength and bravery pic.twitter.com/JzSoPx8aTR — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) January 6, 2019

Millinger has worked hard to get to where she is, according to her Instagram stories, and hasn't missed a single day of gym since she began.

Image: Instagram/@stefaniemillinger