World's Most Stolen Painting, Ghent Altarpiece, Now Safe In Belgium's St. Bavo’s Cathedral

World’s most stolen painting from the 15th century, ‘Hubert and Jan van Eyck’s Adoration of the Mystical Lamb’, also known as the Ghent Altarpiece, is now safe. It has been kept in a glass house which is worth 30 million euros. According to the reports by The Painting Daily, the art piece was made for the church by the Van Eyck brothers in 1432 and is kept in the Sacrament Chapel, the largest chapel in the St. Bavo’s Cathedral in Ghent, Belgium.

There have been major concerns over the safety of this painting. The art piece has been stolen several times. Also, it was almost destroyed by Calvinists, stolen by Napoleon, destroyed again by Prussian king. It also got into the hands of Adolf Hitler. It was rescued by commando agents when it got almost lost in an explosion in Austria.

Up for auction

In another significant incident, Banksy’s superhero nurse artwork titled ‘Game Changer’, a tribute to the medics and healthcare workers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is being auctioned for charities for Britain’s NHS. The painting was gifted to England’s Southampton General Hospital by the elusive street artist as a thankful gesture to recognize the efforts of the medical fraternity for battling the coronavirus in the frontlines.

Now on public display on the website for an auction center for bidding, the iconic painting depicts a young boy playing with a doll dressed as a nurse with a mask. Next to the boy, is a trash can holding the superheroes batman, and spiderman. Banksy donated the artwork to the hospital situated in the University of Southampton NHS Foundation Trust System with a note that he posted on Instagram that read: “Thanks for all you’re doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if it's only black and white”.

(Image Credits: RepresentativeImage/Unsplash/KarlFredrickson)