European Industrial Workers Protest Outside European Union In Brussels
Thousands of industrial workers from around Europe gathered to protest outside the European Union in Brussels on Wednesday.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
European trade union Industriall organized the demonstration near the EU building, to demand support for industrial jobs.
Industriall General Secretary Judith Kirton-Darling said there was an "industrial crisis" across the continent.
“What we need is good quality jobs in industry and we need massive investment to tackle the challenges of climate change and digitalization,” she added.
The European Commission is expected to deliver its Clean Industrial Deal plan in two weeks.
