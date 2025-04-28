Europe’s Dark Day: Power Outage Paralyzes Hospitals, Airports, And Communication

A widespread power outage has hit several European countries, including Spain, Portugal, and France, leaving millions of people without electricity and bringing daily life to a grinding halt. The outage, which occurred on Monday, has affected major cities, including Madrid, Barcelona, and Lisbon, causing widespread disruption and chaos. According to reports, the power outage has had huge impact on daily life, with people struggling to cope with the lack of electricity. Traffic lights have stopped working, causing congestion on the roads, and public transportation systems including operations at the airports, metros and railway stations have been severely disrupted. The outage has also affected internet and telephone services, making it difficult for people to communicate and access essential services.

The local media reported that the power outage has had a major impact on daily life, with people struggling to cope with the lack of electricity. Lottie Feist, a 23-year-old translation student in Lisbon, described the scene as "absolute carnage" with traffic lights not working and businesses being impacted. "There is no electricity, nothing is working," she said. "We don't know what's happening or why we are having a blackout. The roads are absolute carnage as no traffic lights are working. All the power is down, and businesses are being impacted. It's terrifying, people will be stuck in elevators, and everything has completely shut down," she further added.

In Spain, the power outage has had a significant impact on the country's rail network, with all trains halted and no departures taking place. Spanish railway company Renfe said that the power outage was at a "national level" and that it was working to restore power as soon as possible.

Hospitals In Portugal Cancel Surgeries

Reportedly, the Misericordia hospitals in Portugal have taken the precautionary measure of cancelling all surgeries scheduled for today following the widespread power outage that has affected the country. According to Manuel Lemos, president of the National Secretariat of the Union of Portuguese Misericordias (UMP), the hospitals are prioritizing patient safety and will not start any new surgeries until the situation is resolved.

The UMP manages 24 hospitals across Portugal, all of which are equipped with generators that can operate for between four to six hours. This should be sufficient to complete the surgeries that were already underway, according to Mr Lemos. "Surgeries are the highest priority area, and we have already made the necessary decision in this regard," he explained. The hospitals are working to minimize disruptions and ensure that patients receive the care they need.

Metro Stations Closed

Metro stations in Portugal and Spain have been closed due to the power outage. Pictures on social media show deserted streets and closed metro stations, highlighting the impact of the outage on public transportation. The closure of metro stations has caused significant disruptions to daily life, with many people struggling to commute to work or school.

Air Traffic Disrupted

Air traffic in Spain is operating at half capacity due to the power outage. The disruption to air traffic has caused inconvenience to passengers and airlines, with many flights likely to be delayed or cancelled. Airport authorities are working to restore normal operations as soon as possible.

People Trapped In Lifts

The power outage has also caused people to become trapped in elevators, including at the Sol metro station in Madrid. Emergency services are working to rescue those trapped and provide assistance to those in need. The incident highlights the importance of ensuring that emergency services are equipped to respond to such situations.

What Caused Power Outage

The cause of the power outage is not yet clear, but it is believed to be a wider European problem. E-Redes, a Spanish electricity grid monitoring company, said that it was investigating the cause of the outage and working to reestablish connection in phases. Spain's electricity grid operator Red Electrica wrote on X: "Plans to restore the electricity supply have been activated in collaboration with companies in the sector following the zero that occurred in the peninsular system. The causes are being analyzed and all resources are being dedicated to solving it. We will continue to report."