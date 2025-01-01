Everyone Started Yelling, Running to the Back: Witnesses Recall New Orleans Car Crash Horror

12 killed after pickup truck drove into crowd in New Orleans | Image: X

New Orleans: Shocking eyewitness accounts have emerged from New Orleans's Bourbon Street over the horrific incident on New Year's Day, where a vehicle drove into a crowd, killing as many as 12 people while leaving more than dozens injured.

Officials said that the crowd was celebrating when the pickup truck drove into the people at the intersection of Canal and Bourbon Street.

‘Body Came Flying At Me’

“All I saw was a truck slamming into everyone on the left side of Bourbon sidewalk,” a witness was quoted as saying by CNN shortly after the incident.

“A body came flying at me,” he added.

Another witness said that the incident occurred while he was leaving a nightclub on Bourbon Street.

“Everyone started yelling and screaming and running to the back, and then we basically went into lockdown for a little bit and then it calmed down but they wouldn’t let us leave,” another witness said.

Chilling videos have been circulating on social media showing the chaos, with multiple casualties on the ground, gunfire in the background, and people fleeing the area in panic.