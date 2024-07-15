Published 17:17 IST, July 15th 2024
Ex-PM Imran Khan Fires Back at Pakistan Govt's Decision to Ban His Party, Calls Action 'Desperate'
The Pakistan government announced that it would ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for its alleged involvement in anti-state activities and slap cases against him and two of his senior party colleagues for treason.
- World
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ex Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
17:17 IST, July 15th 2024