Published 17:17 IST, July 15th 2024

Ex-PM Imran Khan Fires Back at Pakistan Govt's Decision to Ban His Party, Calls Action 'Desperate'

The Pakistan government announced that it would ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for its alleged involvement in anti-state activities and slap cases against him and two of his senior party colleagues for treason.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pakistan
Ex Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. | Image: AP
