Exact Moment When Australian PM Anthony Albanese Fell off Stage During Election Campaign

Sydney: On Thursday, footage of the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese falling off the stage during an election campaign event went viral. The incident occurred while the PM was posing for a picture after his speech for a campaign event for the upcoming May elections.

The video posted on X shows the Prime Minister tumbling off the stage while he was walking to the other side of the stage. It showed that PM Albanese fell when he stepped back, drawing a quick response from participants on the stage.

After he stood up, we can see the Prime Minister laughing, showing he is perfectly fine.

As per reports, when asked about this incident, the Australian PM shrugged it off saying, "I stepped back one step. I didn’t fall off the stage… just one leg went down, but I was sweet."