Exact Moment When Indian-Origin Woman Was Arrested for Killing Son on Disneyland Trip

New York: Newly released bodycam footage captures the chilling moment when an Indian-origin woman, accused of killing her 11-year-old son, was arrested.

The footage shows the accused, Saritha Ramaraju, with bloodstains on her hands as she is taken into custody at a motel and charged with murder. She had reportedly taken pills in an attempt to kill herself.

The bodycam footage reveals Ramaraju walking toward the arresting officers while on a phone call.

“Come over here,” an officer is heard saying as she exits her motel room.

As police officers handcuffed her, one officer remarked, “She has blood on her hands.”

The woman reportedly called the Santa Ana police herself at 9:12 AM to confess to murdering her son.

Police have charged Saritha with one felony count of murder for killing her son, along with a felony enhancement for the personal use of a weapon—a knife.

The Chilling Disneyland Murder

A three-day Disneyland trip turned into a horrific tragedy when Saritha Ramaraju allegedly slit the throat of her 11-year-old son.

Ramaraju had divorced the boy’s father in 2018 and moved out of California. She was visiting her son for a custody visit and was staying at a motel in Santa Ana.

According to reports, Ramaraju had been fighting a custody battle with her ex-husband, Prakash Raju, since last year. She had accused him of making medical and school decisions without consulting her and had also alleged that he had substance abuse issues.

“The life of a child should not hang in the balance between two parents whose anger for each other outweighs their love for their child,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

During her visit, Ramaraju purchased three-day passes to Disneyland for herself and her son. She was scheduled to check out of the motel on March 19 and return her son to his father.

Instead, she dialed 911 to inform the police that she had murdered her son.

Santa Ana police rushed to the scene and found the 11-year-old boy’s lifeless body lying on the bed in a room filled with Disney souvenirs.