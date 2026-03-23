'Except Those Who Violate Our Soil': Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz Open To All Except ‘Enemies’ After Trump’s 48-Hour Ultimatum

New Delhi: Amid raging West Asia war, Iran on Sunday clarified that while the Strait of Hormuz is not completely closed, it has been restricted to vessels from Israel, the United States, and their supporting allies.

The statement comes amid a 48-hour "ultimatum" from US President Donald Trump to "fully open" the crucial waterway, which carries about 20% of the global crude oil supply.

“We are ready to cooperate with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to enhance maritime safety and protect seafarers in the Gulf. Ships not linked to Iran’s ‘enemies’ can transit the strait by coordinating security and safety arrangements with Tehran,” Reuters quoted Ali Mousavi, Iran’s permanent representative to the IMO, the UN’s maritime agency, as saying.

Mousavi, who also serves as the Islamic Republic’s envoy to the United Kingdom said that that the Strait is not open to everyone. He said it is “only closed to Iran’s enemies," pointing to the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel as the main reason for tensions in the Gulf.

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Jab at US President

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday took a jab at US President Donald Trump's statement and said that the illusion of erasing Iran from the map shows desperation against the will of a history-making nation.

Pezeshkian said that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to all nations except Iran's enemies.

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In a post on X, he said, "The illusion of erasing Iran from the map shows desperation against the will of a history-making nation. Threats and terror only strengthen our unity. The Strait of Hormuz is open to all except those who violate our soil. We firmly confront delirious threats on the battlefield."

Trump's 48-hour warning

US President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iran of obliterating its power plants if it fails to open the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump gave Iran precisely 48 hours for the job.

In a post on Truth Social, he said, "If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP"

‘Strait of Hormuz is open’

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, said that freedom of navigation cannot exist without freedom of trade, and that the Strait of Hormuz is open.

In a post on X, he said, "Strait of Hormuz is not closed. Ships hesitate because insurers fear the war of choice you initiated--not Iran. No insurer--and no Iranian--will be swayed by more threats. Try respect. Freedom of Navigation cannot exist without Freedom of Trade. Respect both--or expect neither."

Iran War

The United States of America and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran on February 28 in a massive military operation, codenamed ‘Operation Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ by Israel.

Iran retaliated and launched attacks on US military bases located in different countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Iran codenamed its retaliation 'Operation True Promise IV'.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said, “This operation against the positions of American-Zionist terrorists in the heart of the occupied territories and American terrorist bases began with massive explosions under the blessed code name 'Ya Hassan ibn Ali (peace be upon him)'.”