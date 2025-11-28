EXCLUSIVE | ‘Imran Khan Was Asked To Leave Pakistan': Sister Aleema Khan Tells Republic TV

New Delhi: In an exclusive 23-minute phone interview to Republic TV, Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan has put on record for the first time what the family says has been happening inside Pakistan since Imran Khan was jailed. She spoke to Republic to clear growing speculation about Imran Khan’s health and even rumours claiming he may have been killed inside Adiala Jail.

Aleema said the family has not been allowed to meet Imran Khan for several weeks, even though court orders clearly state that lawyers and family must be allowed a meeting every Tuesday. Jail regulations also allow a weekly meeting. “They are isolating him deliberately,” she said.

She described how the family protested peacefully outside the jail, sitting on a footpath 400 metres away, but police attacked them. She said, “My 71-year-old sister was dragged. She fainted. She could have been severely injured. This is fascism.”

Meetings Blocked, Lawyers Kept Out

Aleema said that Imran Khan was in good health when they last met weeks ago, but since then, all meetings have been stopped. She said lawyers have not been allowed to meet him for nearly nine months. “They allowed us only when the jail trial was under way and the judge allowed family presence. The moment the trial stopped, the meetings stopped.”

Advertisement

“They Are Scared”

Speaking about the recent amendment passed in Pakistan, she said, “They recently passed an individual-specific amendment giving themselves immunities that don’t exist anywhere in the world. Even kings don’t have such immunity.”

According to her, the president has given himself lifelong immunity, and the field marshal, a government employee, has done the same. The prime minister also tried but withdrew when they realised it would apply to him as well. She added, “The president has given himself lifelong immunity. The field marshal, a government employee, has done the same. The prime minister also tried but they withdrew it when they realised it would apply to him as well. This only shows how scared they are.”

Advertisement

“Asim Munir Is Calling the Shots”

Naming Pakistan’s army chief, she said, “Asim Munir is calling the shots. He is responsible for the current state of affairs.”

Adding on, she said, “Shehbaz Sharif had once implied to me that he needed ‘permission’ for decisions, showing even the prime minister is not in control.”

She said there are two names banned in Pakistan’s mainstream media: Imran Khan and Asim Munir. “If you take Imran Khan’s name, it’s banned. If you criticise Asim Munir, action is taken,” she said.

According to her, the family is being prevented from meeting Imran Khan because authorities want to block his voice. She said people wait for his messages, and his tweets in recent months exposed the truth, so the establishment wants to silence him.

“Judicial System Has Collapsed”

She said Pakistan’s judicial system has completely collapsed. Supreme Court judges have resigned in protest, and judges “simply take orders.” She said cases are slapped on anyone — she herself has 60–70 cases.

Her Allegation on the US and Regime Change

Aleema also made one of her strongest claims regarding the United States.

“My brother helped the US bring the Taliban to the negotiating table. But when he went to Russia to seek oil for Pakistan, his government was toppled,” she said.

She named US official Donald Lu, saying, “Donald Lu sent a cypher. The then army chief received it. That is when the regime change operation began.”

She also claimed, “Imran Khan faced a death sentence case because he revealed the contents of that cypher.”

“Leave Pakistan and We Will Drop the Charges”

Aleema said indirect offers were made to Imran Khan:

– If he leaves Pakistan, all charges will be dropped.

– If he keeps quiet and stops politics, he will be freed.

She said he refused and said he would face all cases. She said he is in jail “not for himself but for the people.”

She added that 85% of people support Imran Khan, and that if the democratic process were allowed, it would show clearly. But since there is no democracy right now, she believes people will eventually fight for their rights. She said the family will continue to fight for him despite threats of imprisonment or “accidents.”