'Excuse Me, It's Very...': Macron Frustrated As Mics Dance Before His Face During Press Meet | VIRAL VIDEO

Paris: French President Emmanual Macron was left frustrated as several microphones of different media houses kept dancing before his face during a press meet before the EU Summit. A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, showed Macron losing his focus several times as journalists kept thrusting multiple unstably-held microphones near his face.

The microphones disrupted the address of the President, who stopped his speech several times. He started saying, “We are at the beginning of…”, when he got distracted by the continues movement before his face and said, “Go ahead, I will let you arrange your microphones properly.”

Following this, reporters shifted their mics vigorously. After a brief pause, Macron asked, “Is it good for you?” and went on with his address, saying, “Very happy to see you again before this council, which is obviously important at the end of the year.” However, the President had to yet again stop his speech as the mics continued to remain unstable.

‘I Can’t Manage'

A visibly frustrated Macron said, “Excuse me, it's very…I suggest that maybe someone can set up microphones and cameras, because the microphones keep moving." Smiling at the reporters, the French President asked, “Can we just have something that works? I can't look at all the cameras at once. I can't manage. So you tell me there's a camera, there are microphones that do not move anymore."

Advertisement

“Which is the main camera?” he asked, saying he will look at only one camera and will speak only when reporters held the microphones stably. As the microphones finally stopped moving, the President continued with his address after thanking the reporters.

Several other European leaders, including EU Chief Ursula Von Der Leyen, had to face similar awkward moment as mics danced during their face during the press meet.

Advertisement

Reacting to the viral video, a social media user commented, “It looks like a scene from a cartoon or animation.” Another said, "It does look like a muppet show on Sesame street."