Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Calls on Iranian Forces to Join Opposition

Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran's toppled Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, speaks during a press conference in Paris. | Image: AP

Tehran: Reza Pahlavi, also known as the “Crown Prince of Iran,” has offered to provide leadership to the war-affected state. “For those patriotic members of our armed forces, the time is now to join the nation,” he said.

“If you do, I will make sure your service to Iran is not forgotten and is celebrated,” he added.

A member of the Pahlavi dynasty and the eldest son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran, Reza Pahlavi has made a public appeal to lead the nation and has called on the international community to support regime change in Iran.

He stated that a formal channel has been established for military, security, and police personnel to reach out.

“I am establishing a formal channel for military, security, and police personnel to reach out directly to me, my team, and our expanding operation,” he announced during a press conference in Paris on Monday.

He further added that a “secure platform” has been created to efficiently handle the growing volume of inbound communications and requests from those defecting from the theocratic Iranian regime.