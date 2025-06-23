Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Calls on Iranian Forces to Join Opposition

Updated 23 June 2025 at 19:04 IST
Tehran: Reza Pahlavi, also known as the “Crown Prince of Iran,” has offered to provide leadership to the war-affected state. “For those patriotic members of our armed forces, the time is now to join the nation,” he said.
“If you do, I will make sure your service to Iran is not forgotten and is celebrated,” he added.
A member of the Pahlavi dynasty and the eldest son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran, Reza Pahlavi has made a public appeal to lead the nation and has called on the international community to support regime change in Iran.
He stated that a formal channel has been established for military, security, and police personnel to reach out.
“I am establishing a formal channel for military, security, and police personnel to reach out directly to me, my team, and our expanding operation,” he announced during a press conference in Paris on Monday.
He further added that a “secure platform” has been created to efficiently handle the growing volume of inbound communications and requests from those defecting from the theocratic Iranian regime.
The conflict in the Middle East escalated after Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on June 13, targeting missile and nuclear facilities, as well as military leadership and security services.
23 June 2025