Explained: Trump’s Plan To Arrange A Putin-Zelensky Peace Summit After White House Talks

Trump announced after hosting Zelensky and European leaders at the White House for what he described as “very good” discussions on ending the war.



“At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelensky,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.



The US president, 79, added that he plans to hold a three-way summit with the Russian and Ukrainian leaders afterward. “Everyone is very happy about the possibility of PEACE for Russia/Ukraine,” Trump wrote.



A source familiar with the talks told AFP that Putin conveyed to Trump he was ready to meet Zelensky directly, a significant shift after months of diplomatic deadlock.



Security Guarantees for Ukraine on the Table

Trump revealed that discussions in Washington included security guarantees for Ukraine, coordinated by Europe in consultation with the United States.

“During the meeting we discussed Security Guarantees for Ukraine, which Guarantees would be provided by the various European Countries, with a coordination with the United States

of America,” he said.



Earlier, Trump had claimed Putin agreed to Western-led security guarantees for Ukraine, even while ruling out Kyiv’s NATO membership. That issue has long been a sticking point, with Moscow insisting Ukraine must never join the alliance.



Zelensky Calls Meeting With Trump His “Best Yet”

The White House meeting gathered Trump, Zelensky, and leaders from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, the European Commission, and NATO. It was a striking display of unity amid tensions over Trump’s pressure on Kyiv to make concessions to Moscow.



For Zelensky, the talks marked a dramatic shift from his stormy February encounter with Trump, when the US president and Vice President JD Vance publicly scolded him for lacking “gratitude” toward Washington’s support.



This time, Zelensky described the Oval Office talks as their “best” meeting yet. Trump even complimented his trademark black jacket, once derided by conservative media, signaling a warmer tone.



“In a week or two weeks, we’re going to know whether or not we’re going to solve this or is this horrible fighting going to continue,” Trump said as he opened the session.



Concessions, Territory, and the NATO Question

Still, the negotiations are fraught with sensitive demands. Trump has urged Ukraine to consider giving up Crimea and dropping its NATO ambitions, two of Putin’s red lines.

He also acknowledged that “possible exchanges of territory” were discussed during the White House talks. Reports indicate Putin is pressing for Kyiv to cede control of parts of the Donbas in exchange for a frozen frontline.



Ukraine has firmly rejected such proposals, insisting it will not surrender sovereign land. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz underscored that stance, warning after the talks: “Ukraine must not be forced to give up territory to Russia.”



European Leaders Show Cautious Support

European leaders at the White House welcomed Trump’s initiative but voiced caution. NATO chief Mark Rutte struck an optimistic note: “I’m really excited. Let’s make the best out of today.”



French President Emmanuel Macron called for a separate European-led meeting to address the conflict, emphasizing its impact on the continent. Merz, meanwhile, pushed back on Trump’s strategy, favoring an immediate ceasefire before moving toward a comprehensive peace deal.



Despite the public shows of support, unease remains in European capitals over Trump’s unpredictable negotiating style and his apparent willingness to pressure Kyiv into territorial concessions.



Fighting Continues Despite Peace Push

Even as diplomacy gathered momentum in Washington, Russian strikes overnight killed at least seven people in Ukraine, including two children, according to local authorities.



The continuing attacks highlighted the stakes of the negotiations. While Trump has expressed optimism, the reality on the ground suggests any peace deal would face enormous hurdles.

For now, the White House talks, capped by Trump’s phone call to Putin, mark the boldest attempt yet by the US president to end a war that has defined global security for more than two years. Whether Zelensky and Putin can be brought to the same table remains uncertain.

