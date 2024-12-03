Explained: Why France's Government Might Collapse

Less than three months into its tenure, French Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s minority government faces the prospect of collapse. On December 2nd, Barnier invoked an emergency constitutional provision, Article 49.3, to push through a contentious social-security budget without a parliamentary vote. The move has triggered a political showdown, with a no-confidence motion now threatening to unseat his government.

The opposition has swiftly mobilized against Barnier, with an unlikely alliance between the left-wing coalition and Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN) party joining forces. Together, they have enough votes to topple the government. A decisive parliamentary vote is expected on December 4th. If the government falls, it will mark the first such collapse since 1962, sending France into uncharted political waters.

What Sparked the Crisis?

Barnier, known for his adept handling of the European Union’s Brexit negotiations, has struggled to find consensus within a deeply divided parliament. His proposed €60 billion package of tax hikes and spending cuts aims to reduce France’s deficit from 6.1% of GDP in 2024 to 5% in 2025. However, key elements of this plan—particularly those involving social security—have drawn sharp criticism.

The prime minister made concessions to secure support, including canceling planned tax increases on electricity bills and abandoning cuts to medical reimbursements. Yet, his refusal to meet Le Pen's demand to delay the adjustment of state pensions for inflation proved to be a deal breaker.

“The French have had enough,” Le Pen declared, signaling her party's readiness to back the no-confidence motion. Her RN party, holding 140 seats in the 577-member National Assembly (French parliament), is capitalizing on its influential role in the deadlocked parliament.

What Happens if the Government Falls?

If the no-confidence vote succeeds, Barnier and his ministers could remain in a caretaker role. However, the budget they attempted to pass would be nullified, leaving the government reliant on measures from the 2024 budget to maintain operations—without adjustments for inflation.

This scenario would likely delay any significant progress on stabilizing public finances. Markets are already reacting nervously, with the spread between French and German ten-year sovereign bonds widening to levels not seen since 2012.

The fallout also complicates President Emmanuel Macron’s position. Having already lost two prime ministers this year, Macron faces limited options. He cannot call fresh parliamentary elections until July 2025, leaving him to either reappoint Barnier or find a new figure, probably from the Left, who can navigate the fractured political landscape. Barnier belongs to the Republican party, which leans Right.

The Challenges Ahead

A shift in leadership would not resolve the underlying deadlock. The left-wing alliance, which includes factions ranging from Trotskyists to moderate social democrats, is the largest parliamentary bloc but lacks an outright majority. Some in Macron’s camp believe a moderate Socialist PM could gain support across the political spectrum, but forming a stable government remains a daunting task.

“The French will not forgive us if we put individual interests before that of the nation,” Barnier appealed to parliamentarians. However, his words may fall on deaf ears as the opposition appears poised to press forward.

Le Pen, facing legal challenges that could render her ineligible for public office, is under pressure to demonstrate her party’s influence without plunging the country into chaos, as per a report from The Economist. “She doesn’t want to be the architect of chaos,” an RN deputy noted, “but our base won’t understand if she is the one who saves Barnier’s skin.”

What’s at Stake?

France’s political instability comes at a time of economic uncertainty and mounting public discontent. The failure to address the budget crisis could have far-reaching consequences, both domestically and within the broader European context.