Explained: Why Some Democrats Are Warming Up to Elon Musk

Despite years of frosty relations with the billionaire entrepreneur, a handful of prominent Democrats are reaching out to Musk—perhaps signaling a strategic recalibration in light of his growing influence.

Ro Khanna is texting him. Josh Shapiro has taken his calls. John Fetterman has compared him to Tony Stark. While these overtures might seem surprising, they are driven by political pragmatism and Musk’s undeniable influence on sectors like technology, energy, and even politics.

The Musk Factor in Politics

Musk, the world’s richest man, has become a polarizing figure in American politics. As CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and other ventures, he holds outsized sway over industries like space exploration, electric vehicles, and artificial intelligence. In 2024, he spent $280 million supporting Trump and other Republicans, cementing his role as a key player in political and economic landscapes.

“He’s had an undeniable impact on the Pennsylvania election, and I think the election overall,” said Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), as per a report from Politico. “I’ve warned Democrats, if you’re just going to make fun of it or dismiss it, you do it at our peril. And I think that’s very clear what happened.”

A Troubled History with Democrats

Musk’s relationship with Democrats has been rocky in recent years. President Joe Biden has questioned Musk’s ties to foreign governments, calling them “worthy of being looked at,” and mocked his alleged history as an undocumented worker. Musk responded by branding Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as “puppets.”

Musk’s $44 billion purchase of X (formerly Twitter) and his vocal support for Trump’s campaign have only deepened the divide. During Trump rallies, Musk’s on-stage antics drew ridicule from liberals, including Minnesota Governor and Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz, who mocked him for “skipping like a dipshit.”

Despite these tensions, some Democrats now argue that dismissing Musk was a mistake, pointing to his influence on Trump’s election victory as evidence of his political clout.

Calculated Engagements

For some Democrats, the decision to engage with Musk is strategic. Ro Khanna, a Democratic Congressman from Silicon Valley and potential 2028 presidential candidate, has maintained a working relationship with Musk for over a decade.

“We need to engage these technologists and builders to be part of our coalition, but without compromising our values,” Khanna reportedly said.

Musk recently praised Khanna on X as a “sensible moderate,” following the congressman’s criticism of California’s electric vehicle subsidy, which might exclude Tesla. While Khanna declined to share details of their private exchanges, he confirmed they have discussed potential areas of collaboration.

Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s governor and another rumored 2028 presidential hopeful, also had a brief phone call with Musk in October.

Balancing Praise and Skepticism

While some Democrats are extending olive branches, others remain deeply wary. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) voiced concerns about Musk’s role in the incoming Trump administration, warning of a potential “kleptocracy” dominated by billionaires.

“I reserve the right to be surprised, but this looks to me like a coming kleptocracy, in which all these billionaires are running the government in order to rig the rules,” Murphy said.

Still, Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) see opportunities for common ground. Warren expressed openness to Musk’s plans to cut Pentagon waste, stating, “If Elon Musk wants to change government contracting to cut billions of dollars of waste out of the Pentagon budget, count me in.” Sanders echoed this sentiment on X, noting the Pentagon’s repeated audit failures.

A Pragmatic Shift

Musk’s meteoric rise from self-described Democrat to Trump ally has been shocking for many. During Barack Obama’s presidency, Musk met with the then-president in the Oval Office and toured SpaceX facilities with him. However, Musk's relationship with the Biden administration has been frosty.

For some Democrats eyeing a 2028 presidential bid, engaging with Musk is as much about avoiding political fallout as it is about fostering collaboration. Fetterman acknowledged Musk’s influence on critical industries, urging Democrats to remain pragmatic.