Explosion at Army Camp in Pakistan’s KP Kills 15 Soldiers, TTP Claims Responsibility

Bajaur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: At least 15 Pakistani soldiers were killed in a major suicide attack on an army camp in the Bajaur region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, according to reports.

According to initial reports, the attack began with a powerful explosion near the camp perimeter, followed by an armed assault as terrorists wielding heavy weapons stormed the facility. Security forces responded to the attack, though details of the ongoing operation and casualty figures on the attackers’ side remain unconfirmed.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the incident, stating that it was carried out by its Special Istishhadi Force (SIF). This marks the first time since October 2025 that the TTP has officially claimed a suicide attack.

The attack highlights the persistent security challenges in Pakistan’s northwestern regions, where TTP activity has seen a resurgence in recent months. Pakistani military authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the incident.

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