Published 17:29 IST, December 11th 2024
Explosion in Afghan Capital Kills Taliban Refugee Minister
A suicide bombing in Kabul on Wednesday killed the Taliban's refugee minister Khalil Haqqani, according to Interior Ministry officials.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news
Kabul: A suicide bombing in Kabul on Wednesday killed the Taliban's refugee minister, according to Interior Ministry officials.
The explosion, which occurred inside the ministry, killed Khalil Haqqani, the Taliban's refugee minister, according to officials.
He is the most high-profile casualty of a bombing in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power three years ago.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.
Khalil Haqqani, the uncle of Sirajuddin Haqqani, leads a powerful faction within the Taliban.
(with agency inputs)
Updated 17:29 IST, December 11th 2024