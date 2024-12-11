Explosion in Afghan Capital Kills Taliban Refugee Minister

Kabul: A suicide bombing in Kabul on Wednesday killed the Taliban's refugee minister, according to Interior Ministry officials.

The explosion, which occurred inside the ministry, killed Khalil Haqqani, the Taliban's refugee minister, according to officials.

He is the most high-profile casualty of a bombing in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power three years ago.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

Khalil Haqqani, the uncle of Sirajuddin Haqqani, leads a powerful faction within the Taliban.