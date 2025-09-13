Republic World
Updated 13 September 2025 at 21:52 IST

Explosion in Spanish Capital Injuries 21, Three Seriously

Explosion in Spanish Capital Injuries 21, Three Seriously

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Explosion in Spanish capital
Explosion in Spanish capital | Image: Reuters

Madrid: An explosion in a cafe in the Spanish capital Madrid on Saturday injured 21 people, three of them seriously, emergency services said.

The blast happened at 3 p.m. (0100 GMT) in Vallecas, a south-central district of Madrid, according to emergency services.

The cause of the explosion was not yet known.

This is a developing story, more details awaited. 

Published By : Bhawana Gariya

Published On: 13 September 2025 at 21:38 IST

