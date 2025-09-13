Updated 13 September 2025 at 21:52 IST
Explosion in Spanish Capital Injuries 21, Three Seriously
Explosion in Spanish capital | Image: Reuters
Madrid: An explosion in a cafe in the Spanish capital Madrid on Saturday injured 21 people, three of them seriously, emergency services said.
The blast happened at 3 p.m. (0100 GMT) in Vallecas, a south-central district of Madrid, according to emergency services.
The cause of the explosion was not yet known.
This is a developing story, more details awaited.
