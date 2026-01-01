Explosion Rips Through Swiss Ski Resort Bar on New Year's Eve, Several Dead

Explosion Rips Through Swiss Ski Resort Bar on New Year's Eve, Leaving Several Dead | Image: X

An explosion followed by a fire was reported at Le Constellation Bar in the upscale ski resort town of Crans-Montana during New Year’s Eve celebrations, police said on Thursday.

Several people are dead, and many others have been critically injured in the incident. Emergency services rushed to the spot after the blast ripped through the bar, located in a luxury Alpine ski resort frequented by international tourists.

Preliminary reports indicate that the explosion occurred inside a luxury Alpine ski resort bar. Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the blast, and further details are awaited.

Crans-Montana, a popular winter destination in Switzerland, is located approximately three hours from Zurich and is known for hosting large crowds during the New Year holiday period.

