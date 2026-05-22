Explosion Rocks Staten Island Dockyard: 16 Injured, Including Firefighters, After Basement Fire Turns Disastrous

New York: A massive fire followed by an explosion at a dockyard on Staten Island in New York has left at least 16 people injured, with at least 3 fighting for their lives. The New York Fire Department (NYPD) confirmed on Friday evening that the incident occurred at a shipyard facility where emergency crews were initially called to reports of workers trapped in a confined space.

The tragic situation escalated when flames took hold in a basement area of a metal structure on the dock, leading to a large-scale rescue operation by the teams of firefighters and medical personnel. As the rescue crews battled the blaze, a powerful explosion rocked the site, further injuring people present at the site and complicating rescue efforts.

As per the officials, the fire by early evening was still active, and the police teams launched an investigation to ascertain the cause that led to the fire incident, triggering a powerful explosion. The blast has raised concerns about safety protocols in industrial waterfront sites across the city.

According to the officials, the first alert came in at about 3.30 pm on Friday when someone reported that 2 workers were trapped in a confined space at the dock. The responding firefighters rushed to the site to find a fire burning in the basement of a metal structure at the dock, stated Joanne Mariano with the fire department’s press office.

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Sharing further information, she said that the rescue crews were still fighting the fire when a major explosion occurred at the site around 50 minutes later. The blast reportedly occurred while teams were inside the structure, forcing a brief withdrawal before they could re-enter to continue search and suppression operations.

The locals in the area claimed to have heard a loud boom that shook nearby buildings, followed by plumes of thick black smoke rising over the waterfront. The port authority and NYPD units joined the FDNY to secure the perimeter and assist with evacuations.

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As per reports, the fire was still burning and the firefighters had counted 16 people on site with injuries by 5 pm, Joanne Mariano said, including 2 firefighters and 1 civilian with serious injuries. The paramedics treated victims at the scene before transferring the most severely hurt to the nearby hospitals.

The police have not confirmed whether anyone died in the fire and explosion. The family assistance teams were deployed to the site to support shipyard staff and relatives awaiting news.

The FDNY stated that the additional units remained at the dock late into the evening to monitor hot spots and ensure the blaze did not reignite. The Hazmat teams were also present to assess any possible chemical or fuel risks stemming from the structure involved.

The cause is still under investigation, with the fire marshals and city inspectors beginning a preliminary review of the site. The cops are expected to examine whether welding, fuel storage, or confined-space procedures played a role in the incident.