Explosions Reported in UAE, Oman as Iran Fires Missiles, Drones at Gulf Nations Amid Raging War

New Delhi: The Fujairah oil field in the UAE (United Arab Emirates) came under Iranian attack on Tuesday morning, as per local reports.

According to a report on the Gulf News, authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah in the UAE said that a fire broke out in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ). The fire broke out as debris fell following the interception of a drone by air defence systems in UAE.

No injuries were reported in the incident, the Media Office of the Government of Fujairah said. The fire was swiftly brought under control and normal operations have resumed.

Explosions were also reported in neighbouring Oman.

Advertisement

The incident in the Gulf countries come amid tensions across the Middle East, as several countries in the region including UAE and Oman were targeted in missile and drone attacks.

A full-scale conflict broke out in West Asia, after the United States and Israel launched a major "military offensive" against Iran on February 28. In a coordinated operation known as Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion, US and Israeli forces carried out large-scale air and missile strikes across Iran, targeting key military sites, nuclear-related infrastructure, and leadership compounds.