If We Dig Deeper...: Why OpenAI Whistleblower Suchir Balaji's Parents Want FBI to Probe His Death

The parents of Suchir Balaji are demanding for an FBI investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. | Image: X

San Francisco: The sudden death of OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji has shocked the world. Amid growing suspense surrounding the death of the 26-year-old, his parents have expressed disbelief, asserting that Suchir was "extremely brave" and could not have taken his own life. They have also called for an FBI investigation into the matter.

According to the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Balaji died by suicide in his apartment. Before his death, he had raised serious concerns about OpenAI’s alleged copyright violations in an interview with The New York Times.

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami , Suchir Balaji's mother, Poornima Ramarao, revealed startling new details about her son's death, suggesting the possibility of foul play.

When asked, "Is there something that either of you would like to say regarding Suchir and how he was found dead?" Suchir's mother, Poornima Ramarao, responded, "I think it's a little difficult for me to repeat that over and over again. But it was a couple of days before we heard from him. Then we filed a police complaint and called the police to open the door. That’s how we found him. But unfortunately, we weren’t allowed to go inside as per protocol. We haven’t received any pictures from the crime scene yet. At this moment, there are still many questions. The fact that we are here shows that he was very brave and never backed down in any situation. He was extremely brave. What we feel is that it doesn’t add up. The way he went public, spoke openly about it, and had a publication someone that bold cannot take such a step."

Earlier, in a tweet, Poornima Ramarao revealed that they had hired a private investigator to look into the case: "We hired a private investigator and conducted a second autopsy to shed light on the cause of death. The private autopsy does not confirm the cause of death stated by the police."

"Suchir’s apartment was ransacked, there were signs of a struggle in the bathroom, and it looks like someone hit him there based on blood spots," she added.

In reaction to the post, Elon Musk commented, "This doesn't seem like a suicide."