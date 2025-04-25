EXPOSED! 'Doing Dirty Work For 3 Decades': Pakistan Minister's On-Camera Admission of Funding & Training Terror Groups

New Delhi: In a startling and brazen admission, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has openly confessed to his country’s role in supporting, training, and funding terrorist organisations for the past three decades. The shocking revelation comes during an interview with Sky News journalist Yalda Hakim, in which Asif confirmed what India has long stated on global forums: that Pakistan has been complicit in harbouring and nurturing terror networks, destabilising the region.

The admission came in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 people dead, mostly tourists from across India. As the cross-border connections to the attack became clear, India’s response was firm. Diplomatic relations with Pakistan were downgraded, and the Indus Waters Treaty was suspended. In retaliation, Pakistan suspended the Shimla Agreement.

Khawaja Asif’s Shocking Confession

When asked by Hakim about Pakistan’s long-standing role in supporting terror, Asif’s response was a chilling admission: “Yes, we have been doing this dirty work for America and the West, including Britain, for the last three decades.” His words have sent shockwaves across international diplomatic circles.

The statement, as candid as it is troubling, further validates India’s persistent allegations about Pakistan’s involvement in fostering terrorism that has plagued South Asia for decades. Asif’s confession aligns with India's repeated calls for greater global accountability, with Pakistan's government acting as a safe haven for terror groups.

Asif’s Denials on Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Existence

In the same interview, Asif attempted to downplay the role of terror outfits, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which has been linked to several high-profile attacks in India. Asif claimed that Lashkar no longer exists and denied knowledge of its offshoot, The Resistance Front, which has claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack.

His assertion is not only a blatant attempt to mislead the international community but also an insult to the memory of those who have fallen victim to terror sponsored from Pakistani soil.

India’s Retaliatory Measures

In response to the latest attack and Pakistan’s disturbing admission, India has taken robust measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, and the immediate closure of the Attari land-transit post. All visas granted to Pakistani nationals from April 27 have been revoked, and Indian nationals residing in Pakistan have been advised to return to India without delay. Visa services to Pakistan have been suspended with immediate effect, marking an escalation in India’s diplomatic stance against Pakistan.

Prime Minister Modi’s Strong Stand

Amid widespread outrage over the terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack will be pursued “to the ends of the earth.”

In an emotional address at a rally in Madhubani, Bihar, PM Modi vowed to “identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers.”