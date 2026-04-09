'Extinguish the Fire Immediately': Iran's Parliament Speaker Warns of 'Strong Response' to Ceasefire Violations in Lebanon

Tehran: Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran's Parliament, issued a firm statement on X emphasizing that any ceasefire between Iran and the United States must encompass Lebanon and Iran's allied "Resistance Axis," warning that continued violations would trigger severe consequences.

In the post, Ghalibaf outlined three key points drawn from Iran's 10-point proposal:

-Lebanon and the entire Resistance Axis, as Iran's allies, form an inseparable part of the ceasefire.

-Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has publicly and clearly stressed the inclusion of the Lebanon issue, leaving no room for denial or backtracking.

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-Ceasefire violations carry explicit costs and will meet strong responses. He urged all parties to "extinguish the fire immediately."

The statement comes amid tensions over the fragile US-Iran ceasefire agreement, which Pakistan has apparently helped mediate. Sharif recently highlighted that the truce should apply "everywhere, including Lebanon," but Israeli officials have pushed back, asserting that operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon are not covered. Reports of ongoing strikes in Lebanon and other alleged breaches have raised concerns that the short-term pause could unravel.

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Ghalibaf's remarks underscore Tehran's position that the deal's terms, particularly the scope covering regional allies, are non-negotiable.

Iran says no to negotiations on nuclear enrichment programme

Iran on Thursday firmly ruled out any negotiations over its nuclear enrichment programme, reiterating that its right to enrichment is non-negotiable, even as it links the issue to ongoing efforts to bring a complete end to hostilities in West Asia with the US and Israel, as reported by Iran's state news agency ISNA.

According to ISNA, Mohammad Eslami, Vice President for Nuclear Affairs and head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, said that external pressure, referring to the US and Israel, to limit Iran's enrichment activities would not succeed, asserting the Islamic Republic's "right to enrichment is non-negotiable."

He further stated that no authority could prevent Iran from pursuing its nuclear programme.

"The enemies' demands regarding limiting enrichment will not come to pass... The right to enrichment is non-negotiable... No law or individual can stand in our way," Eslami said, as quoted by ISNA.

Dismissing calls from Western countries to curb Tehran's nuclear activities, Eslami said such demands were unrealistic.

"The enemies' claims and demands to restrict Iran's enrichment programme are mere pipe dreams that will die with them," he said, as quoted by ISNA.

This comes amid a fragile two-week ceasefire aimed at halting hostilities in West Asia between Iran and US-Israel coalition forces, with high-stakes talks scheduled to take place in Islamabad between the concerned parties to negotiate a comprehensive and lasting end to the conflict.

As part of the proposed deal, US President Donald Trump pushed for Tehran to completely give up its nuclear programme, including uranium enrichment, a demand that Iran firmly rejected, reiterating its long-standing position.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump stated that the Islamic Republic has agreed to halt the uranium enrichment programme as part of the deal, while also stating that discussions are underway regarding tariff and sanctions relief on Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the United States will "work closely" with Iran following what he described as a "very productive Regime Change" in the country.

Trump further indicated that several aspects of a broader agreement have already been finalised, suggesting ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

"The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change! There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear "Dust." It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been touched from the date of attack. We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been been agreed to," the post read.