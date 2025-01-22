Facebook Users Allege Meta Automatically Made Them Follow Trump, Vance

Several Facebook users on Tuesday took to Reddit to report a strange issue, stating that their accounts automatically followed the pages of US President Donald Trump and Vice-President JD Vance. The users said that despite never having shown interest in these profiles before, their accounts followed Trump and Vance’s pages.

"I've never once followed any Trump or White House pages, but now my feed is filled with official posts," said one Reddit user. Another user claimed that they were suddenly following Donald and Melania Trump on Facebook, despite never having looked at their pages before.

Some users are speculating that Facebook and its parent company Meta may be behind the automatic following, but a tech news portal suggested that the issue may be related to the POTUS account, which automatically updates when the presidency changes hands. This means that users who were previously following President Biden through the POTUS account may now see President Donald J Trump's name instead.

While Facebook hasn't officially addressed the issue, users are still concerned about the automatic following and the inability to unfollow these accounts.