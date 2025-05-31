Fact Check: No Multibillion-Dollar Deal Signed Between Russia and Pakistan, Moscow Calls Reports Fake, Says They Aim to Derail Ties With India

Moscow: Russia has refuted and dismissed reports claiming that Moscow has signed a multibillion-dollar deal with Pakistan, calling the rumors an attempt to derail its ties with India.

Some media outlets have reported that Russia and Pakistan have finalised an agreement to revive a Soviet-era steel plant in Karachi.

As fake reports began circulating, the Russian government clarified that no multibillion-dollar contract had been signed between Russia and Pakistan, describing the news as exaggerated and intended to disrupt its relationship with India.

According to Sputnik India, the reports suggesting that Russia and Pakistan had signed a $2.6 billion deal lacked credible sources.

The media outlet noted that while negotiations did take place, they could not find any proof that a multibillion-dollar contract had been signed.

It further stated that this claim was initially reported by Nikkei Asia, which ceased reporting from Russia back in 2022.

Moscow has firmly denied signing any such deal, accusing certain elements in Pakistan of attempting to undermine the strong India-Russia strategic partnership, especially after India's recent Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

These false reports were amplified by Pakistani media, claiming that Russia had signed a multibillion-dollar agreement with Pakistan to expand industrial collaboration and revive steel mills.

While Moscow sources admitted that negotiations had taken place, they dismissed claims that a mega deal had been finalised with Pakistan.

Moscow stated that Pakistan had made a failed attempt to strain Russia-India ties, which have stood the test of time and grown stronger, particularly after India's Operation Sindoor, during which the Indian Armed Forces bombarded multiple terror hideouts in Pakistan and PoK.

India conducted Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, in which four to five Pakistan-backed terrorists shot and killed 26 innocent civilians who were vacationing in Kashmir on April 22.