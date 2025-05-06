Pakistan’s ISI Uses 6-Year-Old Texas Video, Puts Republic Logo On It: Epic Fail of Islamabad’s Information Warfare

Islamabad: Pakistan ’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has once again been embarrassed in its desperate attempt to spread fake propaganda, as India’s preparations to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack leave them sleepless.

Resorting to its misinformation warfare, an impatient ISI shared a six-year-old video from Texas with a Republic Media Network's logo, but the attempt resulted in an epic failure.

The video, part of Pakistan’s propaganda campaign, depicted a dam’s gates being damaged due to excessive water pressure. It falsely claimed to show the Kishanganga dam in India. However, a fact-check revealed that the footage was actually from United States' Texas and dated back six years.

Pakistanis were sharing the video with the Republic logo in a desperate attempt to mock India, but in doing so, they fell into the very trap they had set for others.

Pakistan Army fake video showing defence capabilities fact-checked by X

A couple of days ago, Pakistan's army in an attempt to showcase its capabilities shared a video on social media but was brutally after it was fact checked by X, exposing use of SpaceX, and video games footage.

Pakistan was attempting to fool the world but fell into its own trap after X fact checked it. The video shared by Rawalpindi had chunks taken from Elon Musk's SpaceX files and other video games, making a mockery of itself and inviting global embarrassment, at a time when India is seriously planning to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

You know PM Modi, Govt will do what people wants, assures Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has dropped a big hint that India is going to take some big action soon against Pakistan and terror perpetrators.