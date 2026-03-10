Fact-Check: Was Benjamin Netanyahu's Brother Killed in Iranian Airstrikes?

New Delhi: Amid the raging war in the Middle East, claims and counterclaims have frequently attracted headline. Earlier some reports claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s brother, Iddo Netanyahu, has been killed in an Iranian air strike in Tel Aviv.

It was also claimed that Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was injured in these strikes.

However, it was later found out that the videos circulating online is from a house fire in Galloway Township, New Jersey from February 2026, before the war broke out. Moreover, no reliable source has confirmed that Iddo Netanyahu is dead.

According to Y_ahoo!news_, the clip was shot in New Jersey and not in West Asia where the war is raging. According to a news report, the video was from an “Atlantic County FireFighters’ Association Photographer.”

The Misleading Post on X

A user who goes by the username Richard wrote, “Benjamin Netanyahu’s brother Iddo Netanyahu has lost his life after Iranian missile strikes on Netanyahu’s family home.”

“Apparently the Iranians now have this family squarely in their crosshairs,” it added. The post has attracted more than three million views.

A user commented on it saying, “If true, this would mark a dangerous new escalation. Targeting family homes pushes conflicts into an even darker territory and risks widening the cycle of retaliation. Moments like this remind us how quickly regional tensions can spiral and how devastating the human cost of war can become.”

Who is Iddo Netanyahu?

Iddo Netanyahu, born in 1952, is a radiologist and a trained physician. As per reports, he completed his MD from Hebrew University of Jerusalem and then went on to complete his post-doctoral training at Georgetown University Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center.