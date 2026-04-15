'Faloodeh Came First, Gelato Louder': Iran Offers Its Resume To Be Italy's Ally After Trump Snubs Meloni

New Delhi: Day after President Donald Trump hit out at Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, over her alleged unwillingness to join the war on Iran, the Embassy of Iran in Ghana extended a hand of friendship to the European nation, which has been considered to be a close ally of the US.

In a quirky post on X, the Iranian Embassy in Ghana said, “ Dear Italy, Your PM just defended Pope and lost an ally in Washington — the Commander in Grief, yet the most 'powerfool'man on earth. We'd like to apply for the vacancy.”

Just like applying for a job vacancy, the Embassy mentioned its “qualifications,” stating, “7,000 years of civilization, a shared love of poetry, architecture, and food that takes longer to prepare than Trump's attention span.”

In a light-hearted moment, it said that the “only thing Iran and Italy have ever fought over is who invented ice cream.”

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“Faloodeh came first. Gelato came louder. We've been in a 'cold' war over this for 2,000 years,” it said.

Territorial Integrity of Spaghetti

One of the netizens replied to this, asking a question about pasta cutting, saying, "Do you cut pasta into smaller pieces in Iran??

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To this, the Embassy said that Iran respects the “territorial integrity of spaghetti”.

"Iran categorically denies all allegations of pasta cutting. We respect the territorial integrity of spaghetti. Any claims to the contrary are baseless and do not reflect our official position.

(Please just don't check our kitchens for this. We don't want to lose our potential ally)" its post read.

The Fallout Between Trump And Meloni

After Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned Trump’s criticism of Pope Leo XIV as “unacceptable”, Trump attacked her saying, “I’m shocked at her. I thought she had courage, but I was wrong.”

This came amid the pontiff’s repeated calls for an end to the war in the Middle East.

Trump vs Pope

In another swipe at Pope Leo XIV, Trump claimed that Iran has killed over 42,000 unarmed protesters after the Pontiff called for dialogue regarding the conflict with Iran. Trump reiterated that it was 'unacceptable' for the US that Iran gets a nuclear bomb.

"Will someone please tell Pope Leo that Iran has killed at least 42,000 innocent, completely unarmed, protesters in the last two months, and that for Iran to have a Nuclear Bomb is absolutely unacceptable. Thank you for your attention to this matter,"he posted on Truth Social.

Trump had refused to apologise to Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff, following his public criticism of the Pope's stance on Iran and domestic issues.

Trump described Pope Leo's positions as "wrong" and suggested that the pontiff would be "unhappy with the result" of his administration's policies, further intensifying political and diplomatic tensions.