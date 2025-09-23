'False Statue Of A False Hindu God': Republican Leader's Take On Lord Hanuman Idol In US Triggers Backlash

Unveiled in 2024, the Statue of Union is among the tallest Hindu monuments in North America and was envisioned by spiritual leader Chinnajeeyar Swami. | Image: Republic

Washington: A Texas Republican leader has sparked a storm after dismissing a newly built statue of Lord Hanuman in the United States as a “false idol". Alexander Duncan, a 34-year-old Senate candidate from the Republican Party, drew criticism from Hindu groups and netizens for remarks many termed “anti-Hindu and inflammatory".

The controversy erupted after Duncan posted a video of the 90-foot-tall “Statue of Union” located at the Shri Ashtalakshmi Temple in Sugar Land, Texas. “Why are we allowing a false statue of a false Hindu God to be here in Texas? We are a CHRISTIAN nation,” he wrote on X, asserting that America was founded on Christian values.

Unveiled in 2024, the Statue of Union is among the tallest Hindu monuments in North America and was envisioned by spiritual leader Chinnajeeyar Swami. According to the temple, the statue is symbolic of Hanuman’s role in reuniting Lord Rama with Sita.

Hindu Groups Hit Back

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) was quick to condemn Duncan’s remarks, urging the Texas GOP to take disciplinary action. “Your Senate candidate is openly contravening your own guidelines against discrimination — displaying sordid anti-Hindu hate — not to mention disrespect for the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause,” the group wrote in a sharp post on X.

Several social media users also pushed back, reminding Duncan that the US Constitution guarantees freedom of religion. One user wrote: “Just because you’re not Hindu, doesn’t make it false. The Vedas were written almost 2,000 years before Jesus walked the earth and influenced Christianity.”

Bible Verses and Fresh Defiance

Far from backing down, Duncan doubled down on his comments in subsequent posts, citing passages from the Bible. “I’m just calling it what it is — an IDOL,” he said, quoting verses from Exodus and Romans that warn against idol worship.

Campaign Response

Amid mounting criticism, Duncan’s campaign defended his statements as personal religious beliefs protected under free speech. Campaign manager Derek Ayala wrote, “He has not advocated for policies that would prevent Hindus from practising their religion. The US was founded with Christian principles, and his perspective is part of a broader dialogue on national identity.”

A Wider Debate