Faster Than Speed Of Sound: Know All About Oreshnik Missile That Russia Fired At Ukraine | Image: RT

Kyiv: Russia has used the Oreshnik ballistic missile on Ukraine for the second time, killing four people and injuring at least 25 people in the capital city of Kyiv. The attack is said to be Russia's response to Ukraine's failed attack on President Vladimir Putin’s residence.

This is the second time Russia has used Oreshnik on Ukraine.

Building burns after Russia's attack in Kyiv | Image: AP

What Is The Oreshnik?

'Oreshnik', which literally means Hazel Tree, is an intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile, which can carry several warheads capable of simultaneously attacking different targets. The missile is based on the RS-26 Rubezh, which had originally been developed by Russia as an intercontinental missile. Oreshnik, which can carry both nuclear and conventional warheads, can reportedly travel faster than the speed of sound.

When Russia fired Oreshnik at Ukraine back in 2024, the missile took just 15 minutes to reach its target after being launched from southern Russia, travelling at a speed of around 8,450 mph. It has an estimated range of up to 5,500 km.

Advertisement

According to Putin, Oreshnik is impossible to intercept and has destructive power comparable to that of a nuclear weapon, even when fitted with a conventional warhead.

Ukraine has requested an emergency UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting following Russia’s Oreshnik missile strike.

Advertisement

A fragment believed to be of Russian Oreshnik missile | Image: Ukrainian Security Service

Following the missile attack, European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas said “Putin doesn’t want peace.” She added, “Russia’s reply to diplomacy is more missiles and destruction. This deadly pattern of recurring major Russian strikes will repeat itself until we help Ukraine break it. Russia’s reported use of an Oreshnik missile is a clear escalation against Ukraine and meant as a warning to Europe and to the US.”

Calling for the European nations to impose more sanctions on Russia, Kallas said, “EU countries must dig deeper into their air-defence stocks and deliver now. We must also further raise the cost of this war for Moscow, including through tougher sanctions.”