FATF Bombshell On Pakistan, Names It As State Sponsor Of Terrorism, Validates India’s Stand On Pak

Islamabad: A recent report by global terror watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has exposed the modus operandi of Pakistan-based terror groups for generating funds, revealing that outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) are misusing humanitarian aid donations to finance terrorism.

The report highlights the deliberate establishment or registration of sham non-profit organizations (NPOs) to raise, store, and move funds under false charitable pretences.

It further states that terror outfits exercise control in certain regions and utilise NPO funds in those areas to support operational activities, logistics, and recruitment efforts.

Fundraising campaigns are carried out via social media, direct messaging, crowdfunding platforms, and offline drives, often using unlicensed money transfer services to move funds discreetly.

In some jurisdictions, these NPOs have been identified as tools to set up front companies, effectively concealing the origin and intended use of the funds.