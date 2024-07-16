sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 01:34 IST, July 16th 2024

Father-Daughter Duo Die At Canyonlands National Park in US After Running Out of Water

A father-daughter duo in the US, who reportedly got lost in Utah’s Canyonlands National Park, tragically died after running out of water in the extreme heat.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Father, Daughter Die At National Park In US After Running Out Of Water In Extreme Heat
Father, Daughter Die At National Park In US After Running Out Of Water In Extreme Heat | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

01:34 IST, July 16th 2024