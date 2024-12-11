FBI Director Christopher Wray To Resign At End of US President Biden's Term

Washington: FBI Director Christopher Wray announced on Wednesday that he plans to resign at the end of US President Joe Biden’s term in January. His decision comes shortly after President-elect Donald Trump revealed his intention to nominate loyalist Kash Patel for the role of FBI Director in the upcoming administration.

Wray, while addressing a meeting at a town hall with the FBI workforce, stated that his resignation was the result of "weeks of careful thought". While the announcement was expected, as Trump had already selected Patel to lead the bureau, it marks a significant leadership shift at the FBI.

Appointed by then-President Donald Trump in 2017, Wray has faced scrutiny and criticism from both Republicans and Democrats during his tenure, particularly over his handling of investigations into election interference and the FBI's internal workings. With Patel’s nomination, the bureau is likely to undergo another phase of change under the incoming administration.

As Wray prepares to step down, attention will turn to Patel’s confirmation process and the future direction of the FBI under a new leadership team. Wray’s decision is expected to pave the way for a smooth transition as the new administration takes office.

Wray had previously been named by Trump and began the 10-year term — a length meant to insulate the agency from the political influence of changing administrations — in 2017 after Trump fired then-FBI Director James Comey.