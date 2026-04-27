FBI Director Kash Patel's Real-Time Reaction Goes Viral As Secret Service Tackles Gunman Targeting Trump's Event At Washington Hilton

Washington: Amidst a probe following the shooting scare at the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton attended by US President Donald Trump on Saturday, FBI Director Kash Patel's real-time reaction is going viral. The annual gathering of journalists, officials and guests was gripped with tension and confusion when a suspected gunman attempted to breach security and fired shots near the ballroom area.

FBI Director Kash Patel, who was attending the event, was seen reacting in real time as the situation escalated. In one video circulating online, Patel can be seen looking around as gunfire rang out and guests tried to make sense of the chaos.

The viral video from the incident quickly spilled onto social media, with clips showing the moments after shots were fired. Following the shooting incident, the security protocols were immediately activated as agents moved to contain the threat and guide attendees to safety.

Patel Seen On Phone As Secret Service Responds

In another video that has since gone viral, Kash Patel appears to show remaining relatively composed amid the panic. He was first spotted speaking on his phone before scrolling through it, even as United States Secret Service agents rushed to secure the area and escort guests away from the ballroom.

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The footage drew massive attention online, with netizens commenting on the contrast between the urgency of the response and Kash Patel’s measured reaction. The social media users outlined his unexpected reactions at the time when the situation quickly shifted from celebration to crisis management.

Suspect Identified As ‘Lone Wolf’ From California

The law enforcement agencies later named the suspect as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, believed to be from Torrance, located in California. The US officials said the accused may have been staying at the hotel hosting the event, though how he gained access to the ballroom area remains under investigation.

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Meanwhile, shortly after the incident, Trump addressed reporters at a press briefing, saying that the suspect was carrying multiple weapons and described him as a “lone wolf,” a “whack job,” and “crazy.” Trump also referred to security footage that captured Allen running through metal detectors before being confronted by law enforcement.

During the confrontation, one officer was shot at close range, though he survived the shot due to protective gear, according to the US President. “He was shot from very close distance with a very powerful gun, and the vest did the job,” he said. The motive behind the attack is still unclear, and investigators are continuing to probe the incident to ascertain the exact motive.